Thomas Anthony Discher of Lake City passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 64.

Tom was born May 23, 1957 in Garden City, Michigan to Raymond G. and Phyllis H. (Krause) Discher.

Tom retired from Lake City Forge after 33 years. At work and home he was known for his fun nature and ability to make others laugh. Tom loved making others smile and had an infectious personality. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend; always willing to help others. Tom loved spending time outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, back pack trips and four wheeling.

On August 10, 1979 at Saint Theodore Catholic Church in Westland, Michigan he married the love of his life, Deborah L. Hanson and she survives him along with their daughters: Jenny (Tom) Haines of Kingsley, Jackie (Kyle) Warner of Stephens City, Virginia, Julie (Josh) Rhinehart of Linden, Virginia; grandchildren: Emerson and Boone Haines, Kaylyn and Mason Warner; siblings: Raymond "Butch" Discher, John (Cheryl) Discher and Kathy (Dave) Praedel.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Michael Discher and his best friend, Roxy.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

