LEROY — Thomas Anthony Vokes of Leroy passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was 80.
Tom was born on December 10, 1938 in Troy, Michigan, to John and Mary (Hundt) Vokes. He entered into marriage with the former Edna Alexander in Trenton, Michigan, 59 years ago.
He spent his career working for the IBEW Local 58 as an electrician for many years until his time of retirement. Tom enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and riding around on his quad. He loved spending time with his friends and family shooting pool, playing horseshoe and having barbeques. You could often find Tom outside tinkering on projects, tending to his garden, or cruising on his tractor. His family will remember him for his practical jokes and quick-witted sense of humor. Tom was a wonderful husband and father. He cherished the time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Edna Vokes; children, Ken (Loretta) Vokes, Brian Vokes Sr., Marty (Kris) Vokes, Mike Vokes and Sherry Vokes; 16 grandchildren, Brian Jr., Micheal, Jessie, Anthony, Aaron, Sean, Tyler, Sheena, Evan, Thomas, Rachel, Megan, Jade, Tristan, Laura and Rosalyn; 10 great-grandchildren, Courtney, Eli, Eve, Alaina, Paisley, Peyton, Lyla, Braxten, Izabel and Irena; siblings, Margaret, Annie, Pauline, John, Jerry, Ed, Matt, Jim, Chuck, Sam, Kathy, Connie, Ron, Pat and George; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Donna.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior at Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Vokes family, in care of his wife, Edna Vokes.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
