Thomas Daniel Clinger of LeRoy passed away, Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 85.
Tom was born December 17, 1936 in Stryker, Ohio to Harold and Kathleen (Grimes) Clinger and they preceded him in death.
Growing up he was known as Danny to his family and later Tom to those he knew as an adult. He was proud of his time with the ROTC as a young man. Tom retired from General Motors after 30 years. He was a Bob Seger fan and had a wonderful sense of humor and an easy smile.
On May 7, 2005 in their garden at home he married Sharon L. Loper and she survives him along with his children: Tammy (Matt) Diehl and Tommy Clinger, Jr.; grandchildren: Jay (Julie) Diehl; great-grandchildren, Abigal and Anabell; siblings, Linda Clinger and Harold (Fran) Clinger and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Sam Clinger and Audrey Alexander.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.