On September 13, 2021, Thomas E. Gibson, 82, passed away with close family members by his side at Physicians Regional Medical Center in Naples, Florida. He was born October 14, 1938, in Cadillac, Michigan, the son of Ezra and Marion Gibson, also of Cadillac.
Tom graduated from Cadillac High School in the spring of 1956. He was a standout point guard for the Vikings in basketball and lettered in tennis. He married Velma Klifman in 1958. After high school, Tom moved his talents in math and tennis to Central Michigan University and eventually Western Michigan University where he earned a teaching degree while competing on the tennis squad at each school. He was one of the best tennis players of his generation in the state of Michigan, well into his 40s.
After living in La Jolla, California where he served as a middle school math teacher, Tom and Velma moved back to Big Rapids, Michigan in 1967, where they lived with their three boys: Scott, Chris, and Michael. Tom worked at Hitachi Magna-Lock and supported Val in the operation of the regional Culligan Water Conditioning franchise, a business he eventually owned and operated for sixteen years. Tom learned to ski at age 30 with his sons on the slopes of Caberfae ski area, now Caberfae Peaks Ski Resort. Skiing became a way of life for the Gibson family, paving the way for weekend Nastar racing and family vacations to Colorado.
In 1983 Tom met his partner for life, Mary Jo (MJ) Chaput, with whom he faithfully spent the last thirty-eight years of his life. He was an unfaltering influence on MJ's two young boys, John and Mike. Together they lived in Big Rapids and enjoyed boating and skiing out of a condo they owned in Boyne City. They spent their recreational time at Meceola Country Club outside Big Rapids and enjoyed raising the five boys in their blended family. In 2005, Tom and MJ began splitting time between their Goodland, Florida home in the winter and their Big Rapids home in the summer, eventually becoming full-time residents of Goodland in 2015. Tom spent time in Florida fishing, boating, riding his Harley, biking, enjoying his friends and neighbors, and relaxing.
Tom Gibson had many talents. He shined individually on the tennis court. Even better, his incessant patience knotted his athletic ability with his teaching ability to produce a gifted encourager. He had an uncanny ability to be present in challenging circumstances with a positive and resourceful attitude. Tom never gave up and never complained, and the people in his sphere of influence, especially his five sons, are better people because he shared his gifts.
Tom enjoyed his work life and he cared for MJ passionately. Working as a schoolteacher, working at Hitachi, and operating the Culligan franchise brought him peace of mind. His life passion, however, was being a dad. The true legacy of Tom Gibson is fatherhood. His five boys are all gifted in different ways and Tom was able to find each individual gifting and support it sincerely and with all he had in his heart. To say he never missed a game or an event is true, but incomplete. All of his soul went into supporting his son's endeavors. They pursued motorsports, ski racing, football, hunting, fishing, music, education, and business. Tom supported and participated in all of them with unbridled encouragement.
Tom is survived by Mary Jo Chaput of Goodland, Florida; children: Scott and Lei Gibson, Chris and Edie Gibson, Michael and Elizabeth Gibson, John and Stacy Chaput, and Mike and Heather Chaput; his grandchildren: Taylor Gibson, Avery Chaput, Daniel Chaput, Makaila Gibson, Carson Chaput, Myah Chaput, and Edward Gibson; his brother Steve (and Mary) Gibson; his brother-in-law Howard Klifman; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be celebrations of Tom's life in Goodland, Florida in the fall of 2021 and in Michigan in 2022, at locations to be announced. Memorial contributions can be made to the Tom Gibson Memorial Fund for Youth Sports [gofundme.com/f/tom-gibson-memorial-fund-for-youth-sports].
