Thomas E. Jennings of Cadillac passed away, Thursday morning, August 24, 2023 at home. He was 60. Thom was born August 28, 1962 in Detroit, Michigan to Charles E. and Joyce M. (Ostic) Jennings.
Thom was a longtime member of the First Church of the Nazarene for many years and served on the board and was active on the worship team. He also attended Living Light Christian Church. He loved to study the bible with their home group Bible study of Living Light Christian Church. Tom was a music connoisseur and a talented musician. He was a bass player for JustUs. He was also in a quartet, Free Indeed, whose mission was to spread the love of Jesus to others through music. He loved working with his hands; working on cars and carpentry.
On June 4, 2022 at Living Light Christian Church he married Arden Roby and she survives him along with his children: Zachary (Louise) Jennings of Falmouth, Allyssa Jennings of Lake City; her son, Cassius; his father, Charles "Bud" Jennings of Tustin; siblings: Kathy Jennings of LeRoy, Bob (Kris) Jennings of Tustin, Janette (Brian) Lizenby of Cadillac; father-in-law, Larry Roby of Cadillac; in-laws: Sherry Roby of Cadillac, Dan (Lisa) Roby of Meauwataka, Ammith (Doug) Richard of Remus and Jeff (Lynda) Roby of Tustin.
Thom was preceded in death by his first wife, Mindy on September 7, 2006; his daughter, Nicole on January 24, 2008; his mother, Joyce on November 16, 2014 and mother-in-law, Sue Roby.
Visitation will be held Tuesday August 29, 2023 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Sherman Township Cemetery in Osceola County with Pastor Gil Thibault officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Free Indeed to be used for their ministry. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
