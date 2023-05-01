Thomas Eugene Eilar, 74, of Whitehall, in the presence of his family, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 24, 2023. He was born in Stanton, Michigan on December 11, 1948, the son of Wayne and Marjorie Eilar. On April 20th, 1968, Thomas married Mary Hancock, his High School sweetheart, and they spent 55 wonderful years together.
Tom graduated from Central Montcalm High School in 1967. He attended Montcalm Community College as well as Central Michigan University, where he graduated with a Teaching Degree in 1972. He taught Science, Electronics, and Computers at Lake City High School until he retired in 2001. Tom was an inspiration to so many students at Lake City High School. He prided himself on investing in his students, and his door was always open. "Mr Eilar's Room" was a hotspot every morning at LCHS where students would gather, share, and laugh together with "Mr Clean" who knew how to bring out the best in everyone.
Tom's passion was photography, and he was happy to capture many former student's weddings and graduation photos during his time in Lake City. Historical novels, woodworking, and science fiction movies were a favorite retirement pastime; However, his favorite thing in the world (not including his wife) was spending time being "Papa" to his ten grandchildren and all the silliness and fun that went along with that—and there was A LOT of that! He was looking forward to being "Papa the Great" to his new and future great grandchildren.
Thomas is survived by: his wife, Mary; and their children and grandchildren; Darci and Paul Christensen; Jared and Sarah Christensen, Emily, Karsten, and Matthias Weeldreyer, and Chloe Christensen, Kari and Geoff Elliott; Griffin, Garrison, and Meegen Elliott, and Justin and Susan Eilar; Ethan, Connor, Lucas, and Nolan Eilar. He is also survived by his sister Lois Eilar.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Marjorie Eilar.
In lieu of memorial contributions, please perform a random act of kindness, make someone laugh, and think of him.
Memorial services will be conducted at Evangelical Covenant Church, 900 Warner Street, Whitehall, MI. The family will receive guests beginning at 10am on Monday, May 15th, with a service at 11am, luncheon to follow.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
