Thomas Eugene Kelley, 71, passed away January 29, 2021, at Munson Medical Center with family by his side. Tom was born on August 28, 1949 in Traverse City, MI, to his parents, Eugene Kelley and Wilhelmina (Billie) Kelley-Teberg.
Tom was known by many as a strong, yet humble, Christian man who always put others before himself. Tom was an active member of Minar Bible Church, Mesick, MI, where he had many dear friends. Tom had a servant's heart and lived his life demonstrating it. He was a proud Vietnam veteran, serving on the USS Newport News. Upon completion of his four-year enlistment, Tom began a career in law enforcement as a Police Officer for Big Rapids Police Department. As Tom continued his education, he accepted a position as Police Officer at Junior College (Grand Rapids Community College) Grand Rapids, MI, where he served until accepting a position at Benzie County Sheriff's Office. Tom enjoyed a successful 25-year career at Benzie County Sheriff's Office where he had the opportunity to impact numerous lives. Tom was known for treating everyone, from every walk of life, fairly, with dignity, respect, compassion and empathy. Upon retiring from Benzie County Sheriff's Office, Tom began a great career as a Benzie County Commissioner for the next 10 years.
While it's difficult to describe Tom's character in a single word, many have described him as humble, down to earth, compassionate, honest, sincere, mentor, kind-hearted, inspirational, accepting, loving, firm, tenacious and the list goes on.
Tom is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sandi Kelley; his four sons, Eric (Elke) Kelley, John (Kelli) Kelley, Jason (April) Kelley, and Korey (Faith) Kelley; grandchildren, Donald (Raven) Baker, Daniel Baker, Damian (Rachael) Kelley, Alannah Kelley, Christian Kelley, Karri Kelley, Elijah Kelley, Cody Lamerson, Connor Lamerson, Alexandra Kelley, Thomas Kelley, and Benjamin Kelley; great-grandchildren, Colt Baker, Sierra Baker, Cameron Clegg, and Emerson Kelley; his siblings Jerry Kelley, Deborah Kanouse.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Carol; and brother, George.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Minar Bible Church, in Mesick, with Pastor Bruce Rose officiating. Interment will follow in Minar Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM, Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, with from 10:00 AM until time of services at the church on Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Minar Bible Church.
The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.
