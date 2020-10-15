Thomas F. LeMay of Cadillac passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home. He was 88. Tom was born on January 13, 1932 in Bay City, Michigan to Marshall F. & Ella Mae (Wright) LeMay.
Tom attended Bay City Central High School, Bay City Junior College and Michigan State University. He also served in the United States Army. He had been employed by Newcor Inc. of Bay City for 38 years as Chief Engineer. He was a 50 year member of the Caberfae Ski Club and resided at Lakewood on the Green Golf Course where he was a member.
He enjoyed being outdoors; skiing, golfing, boating and spending time tending to his yard. Tom also enjoyed traveling to Alabama, Colorado and Florida. His greatest joy was time spent with family and friends on the slopes, the golf course and in his yard.
On September 5, 1953 he married Arlene M. Anderson and she survives him along with their children: Cindy LeMay, Michael (Sharon) LeMay and Susan (Don) Thurow; grandchildren: Ryan (Christy) Rezler, Aaron (Gretchen) LeMay, Whitney (Matthew) Poniatowski, David (Ashley) Thurow, Kevin (Emily) Thurow; great-grandchildren: Sophia and Ethan Rezler, Viviann and Benjamin LeMay, Marshall Poniatowski, Eliza and Lillian Thurow, Maxine Thurow.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: James, Charles, Harold and Marshall LeMay.
Memorial services will be 3:00 PM Friday, October 23, 2020 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Judy Coffey officiating with military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Friends may meet with the family 12:00 to 3:00 PM until services Friday. His final resting place will be Cherry Grove Township Cemetery in Wexford County.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the King's Storehouse Food Pantry through First Baptist Church of Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
