HOLT — Thomas Howard Wilhelm of Holt, Michigan, formerly of Tustin, passed away September 16, 2019. He was 68.
Tom was born March 13, 1951 to Howard and Agnes (Rose) Wilhelm in Reed City, Michigan. Raised in Tustin, Tom attended Tustin Agricultural School and later Pine River High School. He enjoyed anything that had to do with horses and country/western.
Tom is survived by his longtime partner, Ruth Hudecek-Melton, and her children, Heather, Johnny and Kristin. He is also survived by his brother, Keith D. Wilhelm of Holt; sisters, Kaye F. (Darrell) Holmes of Luther, and Phyllis (Max) Dean of LeRoy. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Agnes Wilhelm; sisters: Patricia Jewell and infant sister Lola Jean Wilhelm; brother-in-law, Charles Jewell; sister-in-law, Adeline Wilhelm; niece, Delores Jewell, and her infant daughter, Christina Holloway.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Discovery, 8426 E. 48 Road, Cadillac, Michigan. His final resting place will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Marion, Michigan.
