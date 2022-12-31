Thomas Hugh Wenn, 78, of Thompsonville passed away peacefully on December 23, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving son and daughter-in-law.
Tom was born on August 3, 1944 in Mt. Morris, Michigan to Hugh and Harriet Wenn. Tom was a machinist at Frankfort Manufacturing for over 30 years. He managed Advanced Innovative Mortgage Company in Cadillac for several years. He was a talented builder. He spent several years with his close friends (The Diggers) playing softball and golf. He enjoyed hunting, traveling to Florida, playing euchre and spending time with his family and friends.
Tom is survived by son, Tom (Tammy) Wenn of Cadillac. Grandchildren, Vanessa (Phil) Dragna, Rachel (Luke) Farnsworth, Kyle (Makayla) Wenn, and Blake Wenn. Great-grandchildren, Kaden, Faith, Remi and Rae Dragna, Emily and Ethan Thomas Wenn and Ethan Blaze Pardee. Step-children, Angie (Dana) Anderson, Pam (Robert) Gilbert, Mark (Edmalyn) Eipperle, Melissa Eipperle and Barbara Waters; several step grand and great grandchildren. Sisters, Trudy Partridge and Ruth (Fred) Rasnake; brother-in-law, Jim Unsel, and several special nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. The Diggers, several great and caring friends.
Preceding Tom in death were his parents; wife, Helen Wenn; daughter, Kimberly Kay Wenn; sisters, Pat Smith and Helen Unsel; brother-in-laws, Lawrence Partridge and Jim Smith; mother of his children, Mary Little; and great-nephew, Josh Rubush.
Tom had a living Celebration of Life at the Eagles in Frankfort a couple weeks ago where he welcomed family and several close and caring friends. That afternoon meant so much to him. He talked about it every day. So much love and stories were shared that afternoon.
The family is very grateful for the wonderful care Tom received from the Munson Hospice Team, especially Nurse Angie and CNA Nancy.
Per his wishes, cremation will take place. A burial will take place in the spring at Crystal Lake Township Cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
