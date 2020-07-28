LAKE CITY — Thomas James Coleman, age 89, of Lake City, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Traverse City.
A funeral mass will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lake City. A time of visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be in the Lake City Cemetery.
In accordance with Michigan's newest executive order, face coverings are now required in all public enclosed spaces and visitors will be required to wear a mask.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
