Thomas Jay Moomey

Mr. Thomas Jay "Tom" Moomey, 65 formerly of Cadillac, MI and currently of Hampton, SC has been in failing health but died suddenly on December 3, 2020 at Hampton Regional Medical Center of sepsis and diabetes.
Tom was born November 8, 1955 in Cadillac, MI to Miles and Helen (Vincent) Moomey. He was a proud veteran of the Marine Corps. where he served as a military police officer. Over the years he had worked as a school bus driver and various other jobs, but his passion in life was restoring antique cars and tractors. He had his own business "The Old Car Guy" for many years. When Tom was not working on a vehicle, you could find him at McDonald's or Hardee's striking up a conversation with anyone who came in. He never met a stranger.
Tom is survived by his daughters Samantha Dennis of Traverse City, MI and Jennifer (Ryan) Weaver of South Boardman, MI; siblings Letha (Doug) McGraw, Roger (Jan) Moomey both of Cadillac, MI, Darlene (Cleve) Burkdull of Utah, Rose (Jim) Graves of Virginia, Joe (Carole) Moomey of Cadillac, Charlene (Gary) Saunders of Virginia, Rhonda (Larry) Shaw of Gaylord, MI, and David Moomey of Cadillac; step-sons: Stephen (Hillary) Butler of Australia, Nathanael Butler of Cadillac, Samuel (Hannah) Butler of Reed City, MI, and Gabriel Butler of Cadillac; grandchildren: Athena and Blade Dennis; Danyon Jackson; Sophia and Cecilia Weaver; Malachi, Harlow, and Holdyn Butler all of Michigan; Amber, Declan, and Caitlin Butler of Australia; many nieces and nephews; and loving companion Barbara "Bobbi" Moomey of Hampton, SC. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marvin Moomey; a sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Larry Cooley; and a daughter-in-law, Donnelle Butler.
A memorial service is being planned for this summer in Cadillac; the date and location is yet to be determined.
