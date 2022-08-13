Thomas Lee Anderson was born on August 22, 1952, to Duane and Ellen (Swanson) Anderson in Cadillac, MI. He passed away on September 3, 2021, at home, after a courageous battle with prostate cancer. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, dedication, and appreciation of the great outdoors.
From a young age, Tom liked to explore the fields, streams and lakes of Northern Michigan and was generous in sharing his knowledge of nature with others. After graduating from Cadillac High School in 1970, he attended Western Michigan University, graduating with a degree in Biology and then went on to obtain his Pharmacy degree from Ferris State University. He faithfully served the community of McBain for over 30 years at McBain Pharmacy with "fast, friendly service".
He met his soulmate, Karen, while waterskiing with friends. They soon married in 1986, and only good memories were the hallmark of their relationship. Tom loved his family and especially enjoyed family vacations to the U.P. of Michigan.
After retirement, his heart could be found volunteering in the Friends Ministry gardens in Lake City and The Cadillac Land Conservancy's Waldeck Island and Oliver Preserve. Over the years, he planted over 1,000 trees in the area and was most proud of the American Chestnuts he grew from seeds.
Tom was blessed with a keen mind, kind heart and generous spirit, always willing to help those in need. He will be missed by his many friends who remember his "easy smile," "sense of humor" and being a "true and good person."
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Victoria and her husband Mitch Rice, and father-in-law John Childress.
He is survived by his wife, Karen (Childress) Anderson, daughters Megan and Shannon Gilmore, daughter Lisa (John Oliver) Anderson, granddaughter Augusta Anderson Oliver, mother-in-law Thelma Childress, brother Michael (Mary) Anderson and family, sister Jane (Vince) MacDonald and family, and families of the late Victoria (Mitch) Rice.
A "Celebration of Life"Open House will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at The Commons Market in downtown Cadillac, by the After 26 Depot. Donations, in Tom's memory, may be made to The Friends Ministry's Housing Project. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.