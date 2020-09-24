Thomas "Tommy" Maxwell Cadillac - Thomas Arthur Maxwell, lifelong resident of Cadillac, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City with family by his side. He was 58.
Tommy was born on July 4, 1962, in Cadillac, Michigan to parents, Robert "Tom" and Joanne (Stevens) Maxwell. He was a 1980 graduate of Cadillac High School, where he was able to participate with the varsity baseball team and showcase his "rocket arm". Tommy made a long career with the Tuscola and Saginaw Bay Railway before it eventually became the Great Lakes Central Railroad. Tommy found no greater pleasure than being outdoors. He dearly loved to hunt and fish, spending much of his time bow hunting or creating memories while taking fishing trips to the upper peninsula.
He is survived by his three daughters, Tara Maxwell of Cadillac, Danielle Maxwell of Falmouth, and Ellen Maxwell of Cadillac; his father, Robert "Tom" Maxwell of Cadillac; three siblings, Linda (Randy) Bartlett of Colorado, Lori (Mark) Mckinley of Cadillac, and Rob (Julia) Maxwell of Cadillac; his six grandchildren, Hailey, Linkin, Kemper, Lakai, Lennix, and Harper; one beloved fourth child, a beagle named Eggie; numerous cousins as well as other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joanne (Stevens) Maxwell.
Per his wishes cremation has taken place and private family services will be held. He will be laid to rest at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac alongside his family. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
