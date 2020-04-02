BRUCE CROSSINGS — Thomas Michael Feeley, 69, passed away on March 23, 2020, at his home in Bruce Crossing, Michigan.
Thomas was born in Cadillac, MI to Max and Anna Feeley on March 6, 1951.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no service.
