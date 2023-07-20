Thomas Michael Kingsbury, 72, of LeRoy passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
Tom was born March 17, 1951 in Reed City, to Ceryl "Cy" and Irene Kingsbury. He was a 1969 graduate of Reed City High School where he loved playing football and was homecoming king. Tom served 3 years in the Army stationed in Germany as a paratrooper. After returning home he worked for Hydaker- Wheatlake Company. He then became an Osceola County Sheriff's Deputy where he served for 25 years and then went to serve the Reed City community as a police officer for another 12 years before retiring.
For several years Tom and Leann enjoyed traveling the country in their RV and making new friends everywhere they went.
Tom is survived by his wife, Leann (Donders) Kingsbury; daughter, Tina (Brian) Laesser; step-children, Vicki (Terry) Sizeland and Mark (Shelly) Heinzelman; grandchildren: LaCroix, Makenzey, Seth, Travis, Tristin, Taylor, Haily, Sabrina, Emily, Jesse; great-grandchildren: Addy, Onna, Memphis and his brother, James (Teresa) Kingsbury.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Kingsbury; son, Chad Kingsbury and a sister-in-law, Rogena Kingsbury.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
