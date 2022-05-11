Thomas Michael Oliver, of Cadillac, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at his home with family by his side. He was 66.
Tom was born on April 24, 1956, in Pontiac, Michigan to William Henry and Dorothy Audrey Gooden Oliver. On April 13, 1985, he entered into marriage with Tracy Lynn Rossell in Cadillac.
Tom was the life of the party and could always put a smile on your face. His laugh was a beautiful thing and so very contagious. He loved being around his family, sitting in the sand on his favorite beach, with a salty dog in hand. Family was the most important thing in the world to him, and to his kids and wife, he was a larger-than-life hero. He was a loving, caring and loyal husband, a fun and passionate father. His spirit was free, happy, easy going and kind. He was a jokester to his core and made friends wherever he went. His friends and family were blessed to have learned many lessons from Tom, including how to believe in yourself, how to love what you're doing and how to be close to God. He was a hard worker and would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it. Heaven has gained an amazing angel and Tom would like everyone to know, "I really did have a great life and could never hold a grudge. I always tried to bless, heal and I hopefully inspired some people. God was very good to me."
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Tracy L. Oliver of Cadillac, his children Thomas, Ian, Michael, and Alisha, as well as grandchildren and brothers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Henry and Dorothy Oliver.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 12, from 5 pm to 7 pm with a rosary recitation held at 6:30 pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 11 am with visitation held one hour prior at St. Ann Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Janowski to preside. Interment will take place at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Dementia Society.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
