Thomas Oliver Sorger of Cadillac passed away, Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. He was 57. Thom was born October 16, 1965 in Mount Clemens, Michigan to Stephen J. and Jacquelyn L. (Marcoux) Sorger and they preceded him in death.
He graduated from Cadillac High School and toured Europe with Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp with their jazz band. Thom was a very talented musician. He was also a sports fan; especially of the Lions, Tigers and after living in Arizona he was also a Cardinals and Diamondbacks fan.
Thom is survived by his brothers: Michael (Susan) Sorger of Lakewood, Ohio, Patrick (Mary) Sorger of Cadillac, and Jeré Sorger (Jill Smart) of Sparta ; nieces and nephews: Evan (Samantha) Sorger, Stephen Sorger, Kelly (Scott) Buckmaster, Jesse (Kandi)Crips- Sorger, Emily (Tom) Taylor and Cora (Alan) Carr; special aunt, Judy Bingham and several great nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
