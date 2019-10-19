LEROY — Thomas Peedle of LeRoy passed away with his family at his side early Monday, October 14, 2019 at his residence after a courageous two year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 76 years old.
He was born May 20, 1943 in Dearborn to Frederick and Blodwyn (Thomas) Peedle. In 1960, he graduated from Lincoln Park High School and entered into the United States Air Force. On April 30, 1969 he was married in Macon, Georgia to Marion Louise Tirpak who survives him. Thomas and Marion were members of First Baptist Church of Reed City. He was employed with Beecham Industries of Rockwood until the family moved to the LeRoy area in 1980; he worked in the trucking industry the majority of his life until he suffered a disabling accident in 1987. Thomas enjoyed spending winters in Florida together with his wife until illness prevented him. He also loved to tinker in his garage and always had some type of project under way. Attending his grandchildren and great grandchildren’s sporting events or spending time with them in the outdoors was a special joy to him. As an avid Detroit Lions fan, he often remarked “This year will be the year.‘
He is survived by his wife Marion; his children Julie (Vince) Wallace of LeRoy and Scott (Lisa) Peedle of Cadillac; his grandchildren Ryan (Kasey) McQuestion, Brendan (fiancé Kassy Nelson) Wallace, Alyvia Joy and Carson Scott Peedle, and Eric Wallace; great grandchildren Khloe Kay and Tatum Alan McQuestion; siblings Fred (Gail) Peedle of Troy, Daniel Peedle of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Bill (Starlet) Peedle of New Hudson, Carol (Ron) Oaks of Trenton, Margaret (Jody) Hudson of Palmetto, Florida, and David (Marina) Peedle of Highland. He was preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Blodwyn Peedle; brother Robert Peedle; and his sister Junie Blauser.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to either: Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center or Munson Healthcare Hospice
