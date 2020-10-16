Thomas Ratio Skiver of Manton passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at home. He was 73.
Tom was born March 15, 1947 in Defiance, Ohio to Robert Ratio and Marjorie Ellen (Fritsch) Skiver.
He graduated from Roscommon High School in 1965 and later attended Kirkland Community College. Tom has lived in Manton since 1969 and retired from Wedin Corp after 32 years. He was a Journeyman Machinist and a member of the UAW. Tom was also a long time member of Rollins Christian Fellowship on Manton.
Tom enjoyed riding his Harley, classic cars and spending winters in Florida. Most of all he cherished his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.
He married Sandra Lee Schultz on July 31, 1965 and Sandy survives him along with their children, Heidi Elizabeth Skiver of Kalkaska and James "Jim" Ratio Skiver (Teresa) of Manton; grandchildren: Thomas Ratio Skiver, Sarah (Matt) Austin, Andrew James Skiver, Molly Skiver, Michael Skiver, Zak Skiver, Matthew Skiver, Jacob Blackledge, Rayna Skiver, J.R. Skiver, Sandra Blackledge, Samantha Skiver; great-grandchildren: Blake Thomas Austin, Luke Austin, Lily Blackledge; a sister, Judy (Bill) Chaney of North Carolina and his faithful dog, Gidget.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Thomas Robert Skiver in 2011 and a brother, Timothy J. Skiver.
Graveside services will take place 11:00 AM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Manton with Chaplain Walter Ross officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Missaukee County Human Society. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
