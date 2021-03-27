Thomas (Tom) M. Sommer, 57, died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his home. He was born in Lansing, Michigan in 1964, the son of James and Joanne (Peterson) Sommer. Tom graduated from Manton High School class of 1982. Following graduation, he worked for Four Winns of Cadillac for 10 years, then went on to AAR of Cadillac where he worked for 21 years. Tom bought his first home in Cadillac, where he lived for 30 years and raised his two daughters.
Tom was a very outgoing man who loved the outdoors. He loved to hunt, fish, camp, mushroom hunt, snowmobile and spend time on the water. Tom had a love for cars and enjoyed to eat and make homemade wine. He enjoyed the simple things in life but always lived life to the fullest, never missing an opportunity to spend time with friends and family. Many people knew him for his infamous Halloween gatherings as he was always the life of the party. He could light up a room with his smile and personality. He was a devoted father, grandpa, brother and son. He loved his children and family very much.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, James and Joanne. He is survived by his children, Cassie Lee (Adam) Vasser of Cadillac and Elizabeth Paige (Doug) Lizotte of Royal Oak; two grandchildren, Makenzyee Lee-Ann and Brayden Kessler; sisters, Karin (John) Wenger of Greenville and Faith Ann (Ernest) Barnett of Belding; brothers, William Sommer of Camillus, NY and Joseph Sommer of Fife Lake; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid 19 gathering restrictions, there will be a private viewing for immediate family at this time. A Celebration of Life for friends and extended family will be held at a later date, when restrictions are lifted. Keeping with Tom's outdoor spirit, his ashes will be spread amongst his favorite places.
