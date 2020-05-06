FLINT — Thomas “Tom‘ Raymond Klatt, age 56, of Flint, Michigan passed away suddenly after a fishing accident on the Saginaw Bay.
Thomas was born December 6, 1963 in Saginaw, Michigan the son of William and Alma (Callard) Klatt. Tom was a graduate of Marion High School, Marion, Michigan. Mr. Klatt had resided in Flint since 2014, moving from Marion.
Tom volunteered many hours at A Friend In Us Flint Strong, where he helped provide food and friendship for the homeless. Tom was very passionate about helping those in need. He loved fishing, hunting and drawing. He was very loyal to his family and friends. He held a great love for his German Shepherd, “Mya‘.
Surviving Mr. Klatt are his three children, Thomas Rodney Klatt of Flint, Adam Klatt of Albion, Indiana and Shania Klatt of Cadillac, Michigan; his mother, Alma Klatt of Harrison; his wife in heart, Laura Miller of Flint; three grandchildren, Bryson, Bayne and Rain Klatt; one sister, Jackie Mosher and husband Rex of Marion; one brother, Douglas Klatt and wife Tara of Marion; one step-daughter, Kristina Phillips; his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family members, friends and his beloved dogs, Mya and Chaz. Mr. Klatt was preceded in death by his father and two infant brothers.
Celebration of life services honoring Tom will be held at a later date.
To share an online memory or condolence with Tom’s family, please visit www.stockingfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements for Mr. Klatt are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison (989) 539-7810.
