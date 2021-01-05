Thomas William Geyer passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at the age of 66.
Tom was born on September 1, 1954, to Thomas S. and Joyce M. Geyer in Clare Michigan and he resided most of his life in Marion Michigan. He graduated from Marion High School in 1972 where he was very active in sports. Tom was employed for 18 years at Auto Zone in Cadillac Michigan and retired in 2019. He had a very kind heart and would do anything for anyone. He loved to serve others and had a generous heart and good sense of humor. You will be missed by many Tom.
Tom was preceded in death by his father Thomas S. Geyer on October 6, 2016, and mother Joyce M (Hunt) Geyer in 2018. His brother Clifford and sister Mary Geyer in 1953. Grandparents, and several Uncles and Aunts.
Tom married the love of his life Dawn Marie Larken on June 6, 2010, and they were happily married for over 10 years.
Thomas is survived by his wife Dawn, Daughter Amanda, Sisters, Diane Geyer, Barbara (Neil) Holmes, Nephews David (Jenni) Wilson, Chad (Jessica) Wilson and Niece Amy (Wes) DeRuiter as well as his Uncle Carl (Donna) Geyer, Aunts Sherry Hunt and Patricia Hunt. and many great-nephews and nieces.
Memorial Services will be held at Cadillac Revival Center, 984 Plett Rd, Cadillac, Michigan on Saturday, January 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. Service will be officiated by Pastor Will Markham and Chaplain James Martin.
Burial will take place later in the Spring. Cremation services were provided by Hitesman Holdship funeral home.
