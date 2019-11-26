CADILLAC — Thomas William Mueller, longtime resident of Cadillac, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Munson Healthcare's Cadillac Hospital. He was 68.
A memorial gathering and time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. A more complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of the Cadillac News.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
