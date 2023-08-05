An Unsung Hero - Husband - Father - Opa
Tibor Raso, 86 of Manton, Michigan, most recently of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2023, surrounded by his wife and two daughters.
His is the quintessential American story. Born in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary during the height of the fascism spread across Europe, Tibor with his family spent most of his childhood in a displaced persons camp near Salzburg, Austria. In 1953 upon receiving sponsorship from a Hungarian convent, the family embarked on the Queen Mary and settled in the Detroit metro area. Tibor joined the United States Army in 1955 and served over 20 years as an Infantryman.
During his first overseas tour of duty, Tibor met his wife of 63 years, Gisela Schmitt, while stationed at Wildflecken Training Area in Germany. A distinguished and highly decorated career followed with tours around the world and the United States. Tibor had many honors and accomplishments including selection as Drill Sergeant of the Year. He served multiple tours in Vietnam, earning the Bronze Star (with Valor), 2nd and 3rd cluster, the Air Medal and the Combat Infantry Badge. Following his promotion to Master Sergeant, Tibor retired from the United States Army in 1976.
The Raso family moved to Manton, Michigan where Tibor built the house they would live in for 46 years. This became a very special place for the five grandchildren that followed, and lovingly became known as the Raso Family Resort.
For all of those with the good fortune to have known, served with, or loved this amazing American Hero, “Opa” will forever be remembered for his integrity, courage, generosity and unwavering faith, love and devotion to his family and our country.
Tibor is survived by his wife Gisela Raso, daughters Marian Neely (Michael), and Monica Fairman (Richard), along with five amazing grandchildren, Kylie Fairman, Erin Neely, Emma Farmer (Henry), Nicholas Fairman, and Cayden Fairman. Funeral services will be held at a later date followed by burial at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas.
Stand down 1SG Raso. You may rest in peace now.
