Timothy Dean Taylor of Lucas passed away August 8, 2023. He was constantly surrounded by his loved ones that helped him "fight the big fight". He was just 70 years old.
Tim was born on July 13, 1953 in Cadillac to Robert Dean and Yvonne Mae Taylor (Beckelic). Tim grew up in Lucas with his siblings Randy, Tom, Rick, Kathie, Terry and Brenda. He spent his younger years working at his Grandpa Clayton's coal and potato business in Lucas. He later learned how to be an electrician from his Dad, while working in the family business, Bob's Electric.
Tim learned how to play guitar by taking lessons from his Aunt Hankie. He continued to play lead and sing in several bands over a period of 43 years between 1966-2009: The Goldyns ,Black Annie,
The Looney Tunes, Buck Taylor and the Cadillac Cowboys, Night Train, The Nolf's, Smitty and the Night Shift, Tarat, Crossfire, The Zac Taylor Band and Jomama.
In 1975 Tim attended Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek to study classical music. He answered a classified ad for a band and met his future wife Jan Marie Joppie through his future brother and sister
in-law, Bill and Sandra Whitaker. Tim and Jan's connection was hot, blue and righteous.
The quest for the famous guitar life moved Tim and Jan to Los Angeles, California in 1977 where they managed apartments together. They celebrated the birth of their first son, Zachery Clayton, a future little drummer. In 1978 they moved back to Battle Creek and welcomed their second son Jesse Aaron, a future bassist and vocalist. From 1978 to 1981 Tim, Jan and the boys lived in a few different places before settling back home in Lucas. With help from friends and family, Tim and Jan built their home. In 1983 they joyfully welcomed a third son, Clayton Robert, a future vocalist and guitarist. Now, the family band was complete.
Tim spent his life working hard, raising 3 boys with Jan and running his own electrical business ,JT&T Electric. His greatest pride was being an electrical inspector for Osceola & Mason counties.
He loved to smoke, drink, play his Les Paul, listen to Rush Limbaugh and watch Dr. Who and Svengoolie. He enjoyed making fudge and popcorn, antagonizing his dogs George and Buford, kitties Blackster and Chi-chi and terrorizing his 5 grand daughters, who made a better door than a window. Tim loved space and was a dreamer of the stars.
Tim aka Buck, Pa or Grampy will be so missed by his family. He is survived by his wife Jan, 3 sons Zachery (Misty) Taylor of Manton, Jesse (Laura) Taylor of Lucas, Clayton Taylor of Lucas , 5 granddaughters Megan (Taylor Ripke), Skyler, Payten, Olivia, Royal and 1 great-grandson, Henry James Ripke. He is also survived by his siblings Tom (Karen) Taylor of Lucas, Rick (Val) Taylor of Howell, Kathy (Rich) Gengler of Falmouth, Terry (Cathy) Taylor of Lucas, Uncle Jerry (Louise) Taylor of Lucas, Aunt Hankie Taylor of Lucas, Aunt Pearl Taylor of McBain, sister in-laws Sandra Whitaker of Arizona, Judy Morey of Ceresco, Terri Sims of Kalamazoo and many loved nieces, nephews and cousins. Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents Clayton & Katie (Elenbaas) Taylor, Clarence & Edna (Baumgardener) Beckelic, parents Bob & Bonnie Taylor, brother Randy Taylor, sister Brenda Ouwinga, in-laws Earl and Evelyn (Cook) Joppie and brother in-law Bill Whitaker.
We will never forget you, Pa. ~It happens when it happens ~
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Rev. Steve Boven officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until the time of service on Saturday. Burial will take place in the Lucas Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the McBain Community Center. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers can be expressed to the family by visiting the obituary online at burkholderfunerals.com
