Timothy Donald Fite of Cadillac, MI passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was 67.
He was born November 30, 1952 in Midland, MI to Donald Duane Fite and Mary Lou (Reithel) Fite. Tim graduated from Flint Northwestern High School in 1970, attended Kalamazoo College where he received a scholarship and played football, and he served in the United States Navy.
Tim was an intelligent, creative and talented man who sought out several ventures during his life; delivering Twinkies and Paramount Potato Chips, dissecting specimens as a histologist, keeping the earth clean at the recycling center, and finally finding his passion to purchase, renovate and rent investment properties in the Cadillac area, achieving some transformational renovations with his vision, talent and execution. Tim loved his family and his church, loved helping those around him, and was willing to lend a hand to tackle any project for others and at home. He touched many peoples' lives with his generous heart. He was charismatic and engaging, and always up for a thought provoking, philosophical, often existential, conversation; the kind we all need to be having more of these days. Tim was adventurous, and loved being on the water; especially sailing. He and his partner Amy spent countless hours exploring the great outdoors together; walking, hiking, kayaking, sailing, golfing, and cross country skiing. He loved music, playing his guitar, performing with the Praise Band at NorthernLight Church, and sing-a-long campfires with family and friends. He was always busy fixing and building all kinds of things for his children, and granddaughter Pearl, including her very own playground and playhouse right in her own backyard. He was a great dad to his children, Steve and Shauna while they were growing up; taking them fishing, playing catch and Pop Up 500 in the backyard, and supplying endless underdogs at the park. He taught them; how to fish, to play tennis, to ice skate, and coached soccer. He would bring home fun surprises; like Hot Wheel Tracks and the Hostess delivery truck so they could pick out snacks. He took them on adventures; to Niagara Falls and the U.P., to concerts and to the cottage on Secord Lake where they spent countless summer days and fall weekends surrounded by family.
He loved his sister, Janet and brother, Mike dearly. They shared so many memories; growing up in Flint, boating, fishing and sitting around fires at the lake, and on the shores of Fort Myers Beach. Tim also enjoyed landscaping, gardening, cooking, cribbage, and staying in touch with friends and family near and far through the waves of social media. Most of all, he loved the Lord, and telling others about Jesus and the Bible. His favorite scripture, Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you says the Lord, they are plans for good and not for harm, to give you a future and a hope."
Tim is survived by his best friend and fiancé, Amy, of Cadillac; son, Steve Fite (Heidi) of Interlochen; daughter, Shauna (Chris) Treter; granddaughter, Pearl Treter of Traverse City; stepson, Joshua; sister, Janet Fite-Handley, Cheboygan; nephews: Jeff Cannon (Sheila), Justin Cannon (Cori); niece, Jenifer Locey (Chris); brother, Michael (Mary) Fite of Clio; niece, Cori Fite, along with his extended family and dear friends who love him and will miss him everyday.
A service is planned for Saturday, October 24, 11am at NorthernLight Church in Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com
