SEARS — Timothy James Connor, of Sears, passed away at Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital Rehab and Nursing Center on Friday, May 8, 2020. He had fought a long battle with diabetes and Mantle Cell Lymphoma. He was 57.
Tim attended Evart High School, graduating in 1981. He was active in football and played alto sax in band. He later attended Central Michigan University, although he was an avid Michigan State “Sparty‘ fan.
Tim loved fishing and traveled many backroads in search of yet another secret fishing spot. He loved nature and history, as shown by his extensive library of both.
He was an inventive, creative cook, and a master of the barbecue grill.
Tim is survived by his mother, Elsie of Sears, brother Steven (Colette) of Linden, and sister Christine (Dan) Davis of Sears, nephews Brandon (Ashley) Davis of Edgewood, NM, Gregory (Erin) Davis of Farwell, Reilly Connor and niece Ryann Connor, both of Linden, also surviving are his great-niece Aveleen Davis of Edgewood, NM, and great nephews Charles Davis of Farwell and Marek Davis of Edgewood, NM. He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Robert Connor in 2019. Mourning his loss also is a large loving family of uncles, aunts, cousins, and many friends. Rest in peace Tim-E-C/Timmie C.
