Timothy James Hammond of Cadillac passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 at his home. He was 64. Tim was born on May 17, 1957 in Owosso, Michigan to James L. & Patricia L. (Devereaux) Hammond.

Tim attended school in the Owosso area and had worked various jobs in Florida and in Michigan. One of the things that Tim enjoyed was taking a trip to the casino.

Survivors include his son, Jeremy (Meghan) Hammond of Pompano Beach, Florida; his mother, Patricia Hammond of Cadillac; Tim's siblings: Jeff (Michelle) Hammond of St. Johns, Michigan, Penny Shilling and Jodi (Chuck) Billett all of Cadillac as well as many nieces and nephews. Tim was preceded in death by his father, and a nephew, Craig Shilling.

A memorial gathering will take place at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

