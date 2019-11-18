Timothy James Merryman
Chris Lamphere

CADILLAC — Timothy James Merryman, age 37, of Cadillac, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Friday, November 15, 2019. Tim was born in Grand Rapids, MI on March 21, 1982, to Timothy and Julie (Fulkerson) Merryman.

Tim enjoyed graphic design, in which he did as a small business owner. He loved being a father to his two children Hugh and Cameron. Tim also enjoyed taking road trips, taking care of his dogs, and loved art in various mediums.

Tim is survived by his two sons, Hugh Allen Merryman and Cameron James Merryman, mother Julie Merryman, brother Richard Merryman, and many other family members.

Tim is preceded in death by his father, Timothy Merryman, grandparents Hugh and Shirley Fulkerson, and uncle, Thomas Peake.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, with David Siddle officiating. A luncheon will take place following the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to the family. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Cadillac News

