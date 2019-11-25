Timothy John Rizor
Chris Lamphere

TUSTIN — Timothy John Rizor was born on November 29, 2001 in Cadillac, MI, to Timothy and Sheila Rizor of Tustin, Michigan. He was 17. Timmy was involved in a tragic car accident on November 23, 2019 that claimed his life. Timmy attended Pine River High School and was a part of the senior class. Timmy was loving, caring, opinionated, and had goals he wished to accomplish. He was hard working, eager, dependable, loyal, and determined.

Timmy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and most of all wrestling.

Wrestling was something Timmy excelled in, starting at a really young age. Timmy looked forward to every wrestling season, learning new things, helping and mentoring them and most of all he fought for each medal he earned. Wrestling was the life that he lived for. Timmy’s goal this year was to be a 4x State Qualifier.

Timmy is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Paulette and Denny Holmes.

Timmy is survived by his parents, Timothy and Sheila Rizor of Tustin, Michigan; four sisters, Tasheena Rizor of Lake City, Michigan; Shawnee and Brad Lawrence of Tustin, Michigan; Siera and James Houghton of Cadillac, Michigan; Cheyanna Rizor and Adam Langworthy of Tustin, Michigan; Zachariah, Nevaeh and Joshua Rizor of Tustin, Michigan and several Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Timmy will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the community.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Cadillac, MI with Pastor Dan Miller officiating. Friends may meet the family from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.