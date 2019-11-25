TUSTIN — Timothy John Rizor was born on November 29, 2001 in Cadillac, MI, to Timothy and Sheila Rizor of Tustin, Michigan. He was 17. Timmy was involved in a tragic car accident on November 23, 2019 that claimed his life. Timmy attended Pine River High School and was a part of the senior class. Timmy was loving, caring, opinionated, and had goals he wished to accomplish. He was hard working, eager, dependable, loyal, and determined.
Timmy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and most of all wrestling.
Wrestling was something Timmy excelled in, starting at a really young age. Timmy looked forward to every wrestling season, learning new things, helping and mentoring them and most of all he fought for each medal he earned. Wrestling was the life that he lived for. Timmy’s goal this year was to be a 4x State Qualifier.
Timmy is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Paulette and Denny Holmes.
Timmy is survived by his parents, Timothy and Sheila Rizor of Tustin, Michigan; four sisters, Tasheena Rizor of Lake City, Michigan; Shawnee and Brad Lawrence of Tustin, Michigan; Siera and James Houghton of Cadillac, Michigan; Cheyanna Rizor and Adam Langworthy of Tustin, Michigan; Zachariah, Nevaeh and Joshua Rizor of Tustin, Michigan and several Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Timmy will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the community.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Cadillac, MI with Pastor Dan Miller officiating. Friends may meet the family from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
