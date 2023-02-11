Timothy Jon Roelfsema Timothy Jon Roelfsema, Reed City - age 63, of LeRoy, passed away February 10, 2023.
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|
""
Latest News
- Double downer: TC Central sweeps Cadillac
- NMC boys, Evart girls score Highland wins
- Lake City beats Roscommon
- McBain girls beat Pine River
- Marion, Buckley score wins
- Rover gets the scoop on tattered screens at Cadillac Farmers Market
- Weight restrictions enacted in Lake County Friday, Osceola County to follow on Monday
- Pine River board has light agenda before superintendent search process picks up
Most Popular
Articles
- Autopsy reports received, suspicious death investigation making way to prosecutor's desk soon
- Big Rapids man dies after getting pinned by truck tire at Lake County scrap yard
- Cadillac trio sign for football at D2 schools
- School closings for Tuesday, Feb. 7
- CHS, districts across the state target of swatting calls Tuesday
- Local senior earns full ride scholarship to Mid Michigan College
- Mason man dead after snowmobile crash Friday in Wexford County
- CHS settling in after principal retirement, CAPS gets news about MSP grant application
- School closings and delays for Friday, Feb. 10
- Einstein Cycles announces it will be opening new location in Cadillac April 1
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.