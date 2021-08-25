Timothy K. Coffel of Manton passed away Monday morning, August 23, 2021 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 63. Tim was born on October 24, 1957 in Cadillac to Harold W. & Lennah G. (Olmstead) Coffel and they preceded him in death.
Tim attended school in Cadillac and had been employed at the Wexford County Road Commission for 13 years, Meyer Construction for a short time and then he worked for Melvin Powell at the Manton Disposal for 12 years.
Mr. Coffel enjoyed tinkering with tractors, being out of doors, camping, being on his boat, old cars, taking Polaroid pictures, but most of all he loved being Papa and spending time with his grandchildren.
On June 20 in Cadillac he married the former Ann Marie Welch and she survives him along with their children: Timothy H. (Liz) Coffel, Lennah (Matt) Walsh, and Elizabeth (Jordan) James all of Manton; 6 grandchildren: George Coffel, Grace Coffel, Raeann Oates, Julius James, Izabella James and Hunter James; 4 siblings: William Coffel of Cadillac, Frank (Laurie) Coffel of Boon, Harold Coffel, Jr. of Cadillac and Marie Franklin of Mesick; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents Tim was preceded in death by 3 sisters: Mary Mishler, Beverly Fredell and Elnor Wetherell.
A memorial celebration of life will be held from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Barn Hall in Manton. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
