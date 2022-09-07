Timothy Lee "Skip" Ingleright of Lake City, 64, passed away at home on Tuesday, September 6th, surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be held at Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain on Friday, September 9th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a recitation of the Holy Rosary immediately following. A Requiem Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Mancelona on Saturday, September 10th at 11:00 AM with Father Patrick Crane.
Skip was born on September 19th, 1957, to Russell and Sally (Scanlon) Ingleright in Cadillac. At a young age, he developed a passion for asphalt and spent 31 years devoting himself to perfecting the art of paving. Through this, he became well respected throughout the surrounding community. Skip and his family were active parishioners of Sacred Heart Church and he had deep roots in his faith. He was a strong and caring husband, father, and grandfather.
Skip was preceded in death by his parents, as well as by his sister, Amy Helsel. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Laurie; his children, Morgan (Allen) and Mitchell; grandchildren, Vivienne and Ezra Morgan. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain, thoughts and prayers can be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
