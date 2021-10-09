Timothy M. Snellenberger, 64, of Orange City, FL, formerly of Cadillac and Mt. Pleasant, passed away unexpectedly on September 29, 2021.
On November 3, 1956, Jon and Blenda (Skoog) Snellenberger of Cadillac welcomed their second child.
He participated in Boy Scouts earning his Eagle Scout and was a member of the Order of the Arrow earning the Order's Distinguished Service Award. Tim graduated from Cadillac High School in 1974 and followed the family tradition of graduating from Central Michigan University.
Tim loved spending time with his family; co-piloting his parents' motor home to the family cabin on the Manistee River and trips to Florida. He also loved playing Cribbage and Scrabble. Like his grandfather, C.F. Snellenberger, and his dad, Jon, Tim was a licensed ham radio operator. Tim was an exceptional cook and baker, making his Great Grandma's Swedish rolls, rye bread & sausage. Tim excelled in his role as uncle to his eight nieces and nephews and 13 great-nieces and nephews.
Tim served CMU faithfully and held many roles including Tech Coordinator and Associate Director of Information Technology. In retirement, he fulfilled a life-long dream of owning a Great Dane, Duke. Tim and Duke would make special Fourth of July trips to Northern Michigan in his trailer to be with family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jon & Blenda.
He will be lovingly remembered by his siblings: Jon (Susan) Snellenberger Jr., Sally (Tom) Sands and Pat (Denise) Snellenberger; aunts and uncles; Karlene (Jerry) Hoekwater and Mike (Nancy) Skoog; many nieces and nephews; cousins and friends.
Memorial contributions can be made to United Way of Gratiot and Isabella Counties. Donations made in memory of Tim can be done online at www.uwgic.org. A family memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.