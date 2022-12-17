Timothy Richard Wiseman passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at his home in St. Johns on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He was 66 years old.
Tim was born in Marquette, Michigan on December 23, 1955 to Thomas and Patricia (Truckey) Wiseman. He grew up in Cadillac, Michigan and graduated from Cadillac Senior High School in 1974. He went on to earn a degree in marketing from Michigan State University in 1978 and then worked as a manager at Montgomery Ward until it closed. He later worked as a store manager for Midas until he had to go on disability following surgery for a brain tumor in 1992. He was married to the former Kathleen Tollefson from 1982 – 1996.
Tim was faced with many challenges in life, but he was always happy and never complained. He loved his family (especially his nieces and nephews), garage sales, lottery tickets, Burger King, cars, and his beloved Spartans.
He was very inquisitive, and we will all miss his many questions, as well as his laughter and sense of humor.
He is survived by his five siblings, Paula (Dick Starck) Wiseman, Patti (Dave) Smith, Tom (Michelle) Wiseman, Dave Wiseman and Jennifer (Chuck) Henrich, as well as his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Patricia.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 3815 S. Cedar Street, Lansing on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 12 Noon, with visitation from 10:30 AM until the time of Mass. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Marquette in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to: American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave, Ste 550, Chicago IL 60631. www.abta.org
For further information, phone McGeehan Funeral Home, Keck-Coleman Chapel, St. Johns at 989-224-4422 or visit www.McGeehanFH.com
