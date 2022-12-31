Timothy Wayne Karsten, lifelong resident of the area, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Mesick on Sunday, December 25, 2022. He was 65.
Tim was born on December 6, 1957, in Cadillac, Michigan to Kerwin and Marlene (Mulder) Karsten. On January 20, 2003, Tim entered into marriage with the former Penny Sue Losey in Cadillac. The two settled into their home in Mesick, where they could enjoy privacy and the beautiful nature and wildlife that surrounded them. Tim had spent 30 years working with Alvan Motor Freight in Mesick before their eventual closing. He then went to work with Fisher Propane until his retirement.
In years past, Tim loved to hunt, fish and ride snowmobiles. He could be found, more often now, watching the deer and bear as they came into the property or enjoying a side by side ride with family and friends. Time created many good memories in the Upper Peninsula, and recently taking a trip with family out to Wyoming. Tim will be remembered for his love of the outdoors.
Timothy is survived by his loving wife, Penny Karsten of Mesick; his father and stepmother, Kerwin (Eleanor) Karsten of Cadillac and Florida; his children, Matt (Danielle) Karsten, Lizzy (Clinton) Jamison, and step-son, Leonard (Hannah) Lach; his grandchildren, Parker, Hudson, Ethan, Emma, Gavin, Tyler, Evelyn, Gage, and Celia; his brothers, Randy and Craig Karsten; one sister, Kim Karsten; as well as many other, nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marlene Karsten and step-son, Colton Bowen.
Per his wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration will be held in warmer weather this next year. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.