Tina Marie (Savage) Currie passed away peacefully Saturday May 21, 2022 after a two-year battle with ovarian cancer.

Tina was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on December 12, 1961 to Michael and Tammy (Tamporello) Savage. She grew up in San Bernardino, California until relocating to her father's hometown of Owosso, Michigan in 1979. She graduated from Corunna High School in 1981 and went on to University of Michigan Flint, graduated with a BA in psychology. She enlisted in the Unites States Navy as a hospital corpsman and because of her positive experiences in the field of medicine, eventually became a nurse, graduating from Hurley School of Nursing in 1994. In 1989 she married David Currie, who was the love of her life and her best friend.

Tina is survived by her beloved husband, David Currie; a sister, Terri England, and special cousins, Cassandra Mallory and Joni Wilson. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, James.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, June 2, 2022 at NorthernLight Church of Cadillac with Pastor Tad Mellish officiating. Burial will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to NorthernLight Church of Cadillac.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

