Tina Marie Montague of Cadillac passed away Wednesday morning September 15, 2021, at her home. She was 47. Tina was born on November 14, 1973, in Lansing, Michigan to Harold John & Dorothy Waddella (Parks) Montague.

She graduated from Laingsburg High School in Laingsburg, Michigan. Tina has lived in the Cadillac area for the past 28 years. She had been employed at Mercantile Bank of Cadillac for over 5 years. Tina's hobbies include crafts, cricket, painted crafts, and woodwork items.

Tina is survived by three children: Jared (Olivia) Bigger of Buckley, Thomas Downing and Taylor Downing both of Marion; her parents, John and Dorothy Montague of Cadillac; her sister, Shelly Montague (Dan Shivlie) of Cadillac; her brother, Harold J. (Rebekah) Montague, Jr. of Texas; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, at the Jennings Community Church with Pastor Larry Shetenhelm and Pastor Ron Sischo officiating. Friends may meet the family from noon until services at 1 p.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

