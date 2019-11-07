Nov. 7, 1919
Miss Edith Isen, of Milwaukee, is visiting her sister, Mrs. C.P. Louch, of 311 Evart St. Miss Isen was stewardess of the ill-fated City of Muskegon, the lake boat that sank at the entrance to the harbor of Muskegon during the hard storm of last week. The entire stern of the wrecked steamer broke off, said Miss Isen, and everyone who escaped was fortunate as the boat sank so quickly after it was washed from its temporary lodging place on the pier. Miss Isen was the last woman to leave the doomed vessel and she came ashore in her night-clothes, all her wardrobe and valuables having gone down with the boat. The Crosby Steamship Company is expected to reimburse all who lost personal property and an itemized list of her belongings has been sent by Miss Isen to the owners of the City of Muskegon.
Nov. 7, 1969
The city's plans for an income tax and a corresponding cut in property taxes came to a sudden halt Thursday night when petitions calling for a vote on the tax issue were submitted to City Clerk John Weed during a city commission meeting. The petitions, bearing 390 signatures, were handed over to the clerk by Frank Valley, of 723 Boon St., who has been conducting a quiet but determined drive for signatures. The 390 signatures are about 140 more than the legal minimum required to force a city vote on the issue. City Attorney Edward TenHouten explained that the petition and signatures would be checked to see that they met legal requirements and a report would be made at the next commission meeting, set for Nov. 17. If all is in order, a special election will be called. TenHouten said the city vote would be sometime in February. City Manager Donald Mason said that even if voters approve the city tax, it could not take effect until July. This would mean that collections could not be received until the last quarter of the year.
Nov. 7, 1994
Results from an Evart Schools survey have been tabulated, leaving the school board with still no idea on what direction it should take to solve the district's overcrowding problem. At the end of September, 375 people living in the district were randomly chosen to participate in a telephone survey to find out what the community thinks should be done about the district's facilities. "None of the proposed projects got more than 50 percent approval," Superintendent Joseph Curtin said. "What the survey did was show us that 89 percent of the people want something to be done, but were not in agreement on what to do." The results broken down showed that 39% of the people wanted to have a new high school built and renovations done to the other buildings; 18% wanted a new middle school and renovations to the other existing buildings; 25% wanted a middle school attached to the elementary school and renovations to the other buildings; 7% wanted more portables purchased; and 16% wanted nothing to be done.
