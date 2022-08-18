Our beloved brother, Todd A. Hawk, age 59 of Youngwood, PA, previously of Manton, MI passed away at his home on August 3, 2022.
He was born to the late Robert A. Hawk and Carol E. Norton. Todd was an avid collector of Garfield memorabilia and loved spending his spare time treasure hunting and doing photography. He was employed at Phillips Respironics in Mount Pleasant, PA.
Todd will be remembered as the most kindest, loving and generous man to all who knew him.
Todd is survived by his daughter Sara Hawk of Cadillac, MI; step-daughter Lacy (Chad) Heffner of Novar FL; grandchildren: Gabe, Nick, Gaven, Areah, Kloie and Jensyn; siblings: Robert C. Hawk of Boston, GA, Michelle (Jim) Brack of Youngwood, PA, Tonya (Jeff) Hansen of Interlochen, MI, Terry (Jennifer) Hawk of Mesick, MI; and step-mother Linda (Ken) Schmuckal of Wellston, MI. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins whom he adored.
Todd was preceded in death by his parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; and step-sister Teresa Crawford Simmons.
A Celebration of Life will be held at AMVETS Post 120 in Mesick, MI on Sunday, August 28, 2022 from 1 to 4 p.m.
