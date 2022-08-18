Todd A. Hawk
Memoriams

Our beloved brother, Todd A. Hawk, age 59 of Youngwood, PA, previously of Manton, MI passed away at his home on August 3, 2022.

He was born to the late Robert A. Hawk and Carol E. Norton. Todd was an avid collector of Garfield memorabilia and loved spending his spare time treasure hunting and doing photography. He was employed at Phillips Respironics in Mount Pleasant, PA.

Todd will be remembered as the most kindest, loving and generous man to all who knew him.

Todd is survived by his daughter Sara Hawk of Cadillac, MI; step-daughter Lacy (Chad) Heffner of Novar FL; grandchildren: Gabe, Nick, Gaven, Areah, Kloie and Jensyn; siblings: Robert C. Hawk of Boston, GA, Michelle (Jim) Brack of Youngwood, PA, Tonya (Jeff) Hansen of Interlochen, MI, Terry (Jennifer) Hawk of Mesick, MI; and step-mother Linda (Ken) Schmuckal of Wellston, MI. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins whom he adored.

Todd was preceded in death by his parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; and step-sister Teresa Crawford Simmons.

A Celebration of Life will be held at AMVETS Post 120 in Mesick, MI on Sunday, August 28, 2022 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"