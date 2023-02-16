Todd Alan Bowman passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023. He was 51.
Todd was born January 14, 1972 in Cadillac to Larry and Delores (Low) Bowman.
He was employed at Sysco for 28 years. Todd enjoyed golf and watching football. He was an avid University of Michigan and New England Patriots fan.
He survived by his daughters, Alexis Bowman and Brittany Bowman both of Kingsley; his mother, Delores Bowman of Sebring, Florida; brothers, Tim (Debbie) Bowman of Lakeland, Florida, Jim (Tracy) Bowman of Norton, Massachusetts and nieces: Brielle, Shaylee, Kambrynn.
Todd was preceded in death by his father, Larry.
Cremation has taken place. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.