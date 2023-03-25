Todd Alan Olson
Memoriams

Todd Alan Olson of Reed City passed away in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. He was 51 years old.

He was born August 27, 1971 in Lakeview to Vernon Dale Olson and Mildred Jean Ripley. He is survived by his son Kenneth; mother Mildred; his brother Kenneth (Tammy) Olson; niece Haley (Zach) and their daughter Alaina; his nephew Cody; and his sister-in-law Teresa Hastings. He was preceded in death by his father Vernon; and his brother Douglas.

A celebration of his life will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Luther Lion's Club located at 1003 State Street in Luther, MI 49656.

Cadillac News

Tags

