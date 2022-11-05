Todd Dennis Mochmar, 82, of Traverse City died on Sunday, October 30, 2022. He was born February 25, 1940, in Flint, the son of the late Delbert and Gertrude (Barnhisel) Mochmar.
Todd was born and raised in Flint, where he graduated high school from Central High School. He worked for General Motors for 25 years before retiring.
He attended St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Cadillac. Todd also was a member of BARC Remote Control Airplane Group. He enjoyed flying planes, hunting, and fishing. He also enjoyed spending the winters in Florida.
Todd is survived by his wife Linda of 44 years; his sons, Scott Mochmar of Gladwin, and Dennis Mochmar of Washington; 2 grandsons; and his brother, Mark Holshoe.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Tunnels to Towers for Disabled Veterans.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm Saturday, November 12, 2022, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church.
