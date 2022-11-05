Todd Dennis Mochmar
Memoriams

Todd Dennis Mochmar, 82, of Traverse City died on Sunday, October 30, 2022. He was born February 25, 1940, in Flint, the son of the late Delbert and Gertrude (Barnhisel) Mochmar.

Todd was born and raised in Flint, where he graduated high school from Central High School. He worked for General Motors for 25 years before retiring.

He attended St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Cadillac. Todd also was a member of BARC Remote Control Airplane Group. He enjoyed flying planes, hunting, and fishing. He also enjoyed spending the winters in Florida.

Todd is survived by his wife Linda of 44 years; his sons, Scott Mochmar of Gladwin, and Dennis Mochmar of Washington; 2 grandsons; and his brother, Mark Holshoe.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Tunnels to Towers for Disabled Veterans.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm Saturday, November 12, 2022, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church.

Please visit www.lifestorytc.com to share your thoughts and more. The family chose Life Story Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"