Tom Hosmer (73) of Branch, MI died in a tragic accident Sept. 7, 2022.
Tom was born Dec. 23, 1948 to Pete and Ada Hosmer in Cadillac, MI, they moved to the McBain area where he was a 1968 graduate of McBain Public School. After spending two years in the Army, stationed in South Korea, he attended Oregon State University.
Sue Wheelock and Tom were united in marriage May 19, 1979 in Cadillac, MI.
Deer hunting and any kind of fishing (if they were biting) were some of Tom's passions. He was a life-long trapper and "coon" hunter in Northern Michigan. He was an accomplished horseman and an enthusiastic gardener.
Tom retired from the Michigan State Department of corrections after 30 years of service.
Surviving Tom are his wife Sue; children: Amy (Andy) LaPointe of Branch and Matt Hosmer of Branch; grandkids: Kaitlyn, AJ and Jake LaPointe, all from Branch, Moriah Hosmer of Irons, and Brynn Dangler of Scottville; brother Denny (Kathy) of Marne; sister Patti of Cadillac; stepbrother Jim Nixon; stepsisters: Anna Marie Pullen, Sharon Raven, Mary Lou Bronkema and Linda Hoose; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tom loved his family and will be greatly missed by many.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Crossroads Church in Custer, MI.
Tom was most comfortable in jeans and flannel shirts and the family would like everyone that attends the memorial to wear comfortable/casual clothing as well.
