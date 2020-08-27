MESICK — Tom Roberson, age 69 of Mesick, Michigan, born in Blue Earth, Minnesota, passed away at his home on August 24, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene A (Clay) Roberson, Ruth Roberson; his brothers, Eugene (Gene) Roberson, and John Roberson. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Debra Roberson; children, Michael Roberson, Michelle Cosby, Marty Roberson, Matt Roberson, Molly Marshall, Mary Dicken; fifteen grandchildren and one on the way.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Bible Believers Historic Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations to assist with final expenses and in support of his widow would be appreciated. Please contact the church to donate.
