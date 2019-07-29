Tommy 'Tom' Green
Chris Lamphere

CADILLAC — Tommy “Tom‘ Green passed away at Munson Healthcare in Cadillac, Michigan on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the age of 75.

He was born in Norwich Township, Michigan on April 29, 1944. He married Elizabeth “Betty‘ Green on January 10, 1964 in Grand Rapids

He enjoyed spending time with his dogs and working on cars. He also enjoyed watching Nascar.

Tom was preceded in death by his loving wife Betty Green, his father, Oral Green, mother, Lillian Green, and brother, Gene Green.

He is survived by his four daughters Zena Green of California, Cora (Michael) Wilson and Alice (Charles) Aldridge of Fife Lake, Michigan and Denise (Robert) Lechtanski of Pinckney, Michigan He is also survived by a sister Rose Bosma of Moorestown, Michigan and many grandchildren, great grand-children, and nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at the Moorestown Cemetery. A luncheon will be following the service at the Norwich Township Hall, 4551 Moorestown Road.

The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.