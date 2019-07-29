CADILLAC — Tommy “Tom‘ Green passed away at Munson Healthcare in Cadillac, Michigan on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the age of 75.
He was born in Norwich Township, Michigan on April 29, 1944. He married Elizabeth “Betty‘ Green on January 10, 1964 in Grand Rapids
He enjoyed spending time with his dogs and working on cars. He also enjoyed watching Nascar.
Tom was preceded in death by his loving wife Betty Green, his father, Oral Green, mother, Lillian Green, and brother, Gene Green.
He is survived by his four daughters Zena Green of California, Cora (Michael) Wilson and Alice (Charles) Aldridge of Fife Lake, Michigan and Denise (Robert) Lechtanski of Pinckney, Michigan He is also survived by a sister Rose Bosma of Moorestown, Michigan and many grandchildren, great grand-children, and nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at the Moorestown Cemetery. A luncheon will be following the service at the Norwich Township Hall, 4551 Moorestown Road.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
