MARION — Toni Kay Swiler, age 52 of Marion passed away at her home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 with her family by her side.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Marion United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. with Bryce Swiler officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will take place at the Greenwood Cemetery in Marion.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain.
