MARION — Toni Kay Swiler, age 52 of Marion, passed away at her home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 with her family by her side. Toni was born on December 28, 1966 in Key West, Florida to Robert and Doris (Bergy) Adams. She married her husband Bryan Swiler on June 20, 1987 in Marion by the Mill Pond at the home of Bryan’s grandparents.
Toni was employed at the Horseshoe bar in Marion as a waitress for 11 years. She has also worked at Walmart, Ideal, and Ashcrafts Grocery Store. Toni was a standout pool player, she enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and off-road mudding She attended the Marion United Methodist Church.
Toni leaves behind her Husband, Bryan Swiler of Marion, daughters, Madeline Swiler of Lake City, Makayla (Johnnie Jr.) Thompson of Marion, Lillian Swiler of Marion, mother, Doris Bergey of Lake City, siblings, Robert (Janet) Adams of Lake City, Tim Adams of Clare, Michelle Wagner of Marion, and Debra Adams of Marion, Sara (Peter) Ludviksen of Tustin, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bryan Bryce (Carol) Swiler of Marion.
Toni was preceeded in death by her father, Robert Adams.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Marion United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. with Bryan Bryce Swiler officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will take place at the Greenwood Cemetery in Marion. Memorial contributions may be made out to the Swiler Family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.