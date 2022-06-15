Toni Lee Voorhees of Cadillac, left her home at Green Acres of Cadillac on Sunday, June 13, 2022 and arrived at her eternal home. Toni was 81 years old. She was surrounded by family and showered with love. She left behind the grips of dementia and fading memories of those she loved, to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We are confident, "He will wipe every tear from her eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain."
Toni was born April 16, 1941 to Mary Teresa (Heil) Cooley and Philson Irving Cooley. She was the middle daughter of five girls. On July 6, 1957 (at sixteen years old) she married William E. Voorhees, and after 51 years of marriage, he preceded her in death. Toni was completely devoted to her family. After going to work for a short time when her children were young, she decided she couldn't leave them, so started daycare in their home. She counted the children she cared for as her own. She returned to the workforce when her children were older, becoming a bookkeeper at K-mart for many years. When Bill suffered a closed head injury from an accident, she left her job to be by his side every day for six months. Toni and Bill owned and operated a photography studio, Voorhees Studio, and later, two Subway sandwich stores. Later she worked other part-time jobs, as she loved being with people. After assisting Bill for many years, she too became an excellent photographer. She also liked to travel, garden, go for rides, visit with her sisters, andin their younger years, bowl, snowmobile, and more. Besides spending time with family and friends, her favorite thing was attending events her grandchildren were involved in.
Toni and Bill's house was a hub of activity for family and friends of all ages. The doors were always open for advice, help, a game of cards, or just to sit and mull things over. Many people sought them out over the years. "Such a sweet lady,""Your mom was my favorite," "I loved her so much," are some of the many comments made repeatedly during these last few years of her life.
Toni will be lovingly remembered by her children, Julie (Rush) Clement of Portland; Terri (John) Raffaele of Cadillac; Bill (Linda) Voorhees of Eugene, Oregon; and Jim Voorhees of Brethren. They survive her, along with 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by twin sisters Sally (Don) Miller and Sandi (Larry) Nyquist. She also leaves behind sisters-in-law Mary Kleckler and Chris Voorhees, brother-in-law Mike (Gayle) Voorhees, and many very special nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters Patricia Taylor and Joyce Elaine; mother-in-law Alice Voorhees, father-in-law Frank Voorhees; sisters-and brothers-in-law James Taylor, Daryl Tyler, James and Betty Voorhees, Bertie and Richard Black, Wayne Kleckler, Patricia and Robert Howell, and Brian Voorhees.
We would like to thank the staff at Green Acres, who gave beyond exceptional care from the day she arrived, and the residents there as well, who were so kindhearted and welcoming to her. Also, Kelly and Shannon, her excellent caregivers before moving to Green Acres, and Dr. LeBaron who offered exactly what she needed during an extremely difficult time. Many thanks to Jen, Lexi, April, Walter and others at Hospice of Michigan for their truly compassionate care.
Services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, July 8, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Cadillac with Rev. David McMahon officiating. Friends may meet the family from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter or First Baptist Church of Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
